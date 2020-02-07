WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc invites the public to view its 2020 Arc Art exhibit at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St.
Arc Art will be on display through March 29.
Carrie Redman, Allegany Arc’s director of administrative services, said the agency has worked with the arts center for 13 years to present Arc Art.
"Arc Art is a celebration of self-expression by artists with differing abilities and this year’s ... exhibit coincides with March being National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month," Redman said. "Arc Art honors individuals with disabilities throughout Allegany County and provides a stimulating and supportive environment that promotes creative expression, independence, dignity and community integration.”
Redman said the goal of the program is to encourage arts among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by giving them a place to exhibit their artwork while increasing awareness within the general population about the creativity and talent of people with disabilities.
More than 20 artists are displaying their work in the exhibit.
Redman said the works on display demonstrate the "extraordinary creativity" of the makers through an abundance of styles and images.
"In some instances, the artist’s disability directly influences their art," she said, "in other cases, their disability has little or no effect on their work.”