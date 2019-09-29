Birders are listers: We keep lists of birds we’ve seen in our yards, in our county, in our state, in states that we visit, in counties that we pass through, in our favorite birding spot or just about any other place that a list can be generated.
Some birders are very methodical about their lists and some, like me, are not. I keep written lists of birds I’ve seen if I’m reporting the birds or participating in a regional count but otherwise, I don’t keep written lists so I have no idea how many birds I have on my life list which is a list of all bird species seen during a lifetime.
Still, I generally know when I’m seeing a bird in my yard for the first time and I generally know when I’m seeing a new “life list” bird and each of those events happened in August.
Tree swallows are long gone from my property by the middle of August, but barn swallows and even a few cliff swallows are still around and I enjoy watching them from my deck in the evening. I usually have my camera with me but it can be an exercise in futility to try to autofocus on a small bird 50 feet in the air that’s moving quickly and erratically. But some people say that futility is my stock and trade, so that’s never stopped me from trying, and since it’s usually late afternoon or early evening when I’m doing this, the sun is low in the west, making for good lighting if the birds are to the east of me.
On one evening there were almost 20 juvenile and adult barn swallows over my fields, and as I watched them I realized one was flying very differently from the others with stiffer and quicker wingbeats. Using my camera to focus generally on what I thought was the proper height by focusing on a tree approximately 50 feet away, I waited for my chance and when the bird came back around I got a reasonably good shot of a chimney swift.
For people who live in Olean or other communities where old-style brick chimneys are present, the chimney swift can be a common sight, catching insects in early evening but, as far as I know, there are no old-style chimneys where I live — although I admit I’ve never really looked. In any case, I’m sure that this was the first chimney swift that I had seen on my property.
Chimney swifts have been in North America a lot longer than chimneys, and in pre-Columbian times the bird that came to be called chimney swift nested in caves, on cliffs and in hollow trees where they could cling to the sidewalls. The construction of brick chimneys helped them expand their range and increase their numbers because they could cling to the inside of the chimney. But now that there are fewer old-style brick chimneys there are fewer chimney swifts, which is why I was glad to see one over my property. Frankly, it’s the last place I’d expect to see one.
Also in August, I saw a bird that I had never seen before and is a rare enough visitor to Cattaraugus County that birders from other counties came here to see it and add it to their Cattaraugus County bird list.
Regular readers of this column know that I bird wetlands along the Ischua Creek at certain times of the year. In late August I’m generally looking for shorebirds that are uncommon in our county because we have so little shorebird habitat, but there are a few places where they might touch down to put on fat reserves to help with their southward migration.
While scanning with my binoculars, I was able to pick out killdeer and least sandpipers, but there was something else following along behind the killdeer that was much smaller and behaved differently. As I studied this smaller bird I noted various field marks but I wanted to get a photograph so I could look at it more closely on my computer.
When I did, I confirmed that it was a Baird’s sandpiper, which is named for Pennsylvanian Spencer Fullerton Baird, who became the first curator of the Smithsonian Institution and is credited with expanding the Smithsonian’s natural history collection to over 2 million items before he died in 1887.
The bird that is named for Baird is a tiny sandpiper no heavier than 16 pennies and, yet, it flies over 9,000 miles in just under five weeks from its nesting ground on the high Arctic to its wintering grounds in South America.
To have one stop in Cattaraugus County is remarkable because they generally migrate through the Great Plains. By all accounts, this bird was on the extreme eastern edge of its typical migration route.
Unlike other small shorebirds, which can be challenging to identify if they’re not in breeding plumage, the Baird’s has long wings that extend well beyond its tail, making it fairly easy to identify. I was fortunate to get a photograph since the bird was associating with killdeer, which can let out a loud alarm call if they see anything suspicious. That’s why other birds like to associate with them. Everything in the area takes flight, making it very difficult to get recognizable photographs, but I think these killdeer nested at that location so they may have grown accustomed to seeing me and, lucky for me, they stayed quiet.
It’s easy to see why stop-over birds like the Baird’s stayed close to the resident killdeer, since I have seen bald eagle and merlin in that area. Even though a bald eagle wouldn’t bother with a killdeer, let alone anything smaller, the merlin is built for speed and could probably overtake a sandpiper if it needed a meal.
By staying close to the killdeer, all of the sandpipers — including the Baird’s — got the benefit of a very effective early warning system if a predator was in the area.
As far as I know, the Baird’s was in our area for three days, which gave birders from other counties time to see it and add it to their Cattaraugus County list. But for me it was just gratifying to see something I hadn’t seen before and to get decent photographs.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: