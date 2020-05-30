We are finally experiencing spring-like weather in the Southern Tier. The leaves have been coming out on the trees and we are seeing higher pollen levels in the air.
Up until the past week, the pollen counts have been very low. This is not surprising since we were experiencing night-time temperatures in the 20s and occasional snow.
With the warmer weather, we may see the onset of springtime hay fever symptoms, which may include a runny nose with clear secretions; itchy, watery eyes; and sneezing and stuffiness.
This year is atypical in more than one way. Aside from the late warmup, allergy sufferers may have less symptoms due to the precautions we are taking to limit the spread of the coronavirus — COVID-19. One of the first therapies for allergy is avoidance of allergic triggers.
Since we are all spending more time indoors at home and wearing masks when we go out, we are placing barriers between the pollen and ourselves. This may in turn decrease exposure to pollen and decrease the symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis (hay fever).
When symptoms do occur, there are a number of things we can do. Over-the-counter medications can be helpful. The second generation antihistamines can control symptoms with minimal to no sedation. There are a number of steroid nasal sprays that are available over the counter as well. These sprays have an anti-inflammatory effect. They are not decongestants.
Decongestant nasal sprays can cause rebound stuffiness and actually make you worse. There are a number of prescription medications that can help hay fever stuffiness as well.
After avoidance and medication the third modality of therapy is immunotherapy, which is also known as allergy shots. The relief from symptoms with allergy shots occurs over time. It can take six to 12 months for benefit to occur. Immunotherapy is the only disease-modifying therapy currently available to turn off the allergic response. The traditional way to administer immunotherapy is with allergy shots. Small amounts of allergen are administered weekly. Over time, the allergic response is attenuated.
Recently, sublingual therapy has been approved. With this modality of therapy, tablets of allergens are placed under the tongue. The allergen is absorbed into the body to alleviate the allergic response. Currently, sublingual therapy is approved for grass, ragweed and dust mites.
Traditional injection immunotherapy can treat not only the above allergens but other allergens to which we are exposed to as well. In our area, tree pollen is the predominant pollen and it gives us our highest pollen levels. It is released in the spring.
If one is allergic, one can monitor the levels of pollen in the air by visiting Olean Medical Group’s website. Local pollen counts are posted daily. There is equipment on the roof of the Olean Medical Group, which monitors the levels of pollen and mold in the air.
The information posted on the website is actually for the previous 24 hours since the levels of pollen and mold are analyzed after the collector has run for 24 hours. While the absolute values may vary greatly from day to day, the trends are useful to predict the levels of discomfort for allergy sufferers.
There are many good therapies for your allergy symptoms. If you are bothered by your symptoms, consult your primary care provider or you allergist to help you decide which approach is right for you.
(Dr. Fred H. Lewis is board certified in allergy and immunotherapy. He has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 1983.)