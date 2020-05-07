ALLEGANY — James and Sylvia Hoffman of Smith Hollow Road are celebrating their 60th anniversary today.
James married Sylvia Peasley on May 7, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church in Portville. They raised their three children on Smith Hollow Road, where they still reside and enjoy a quiet country life.
James is retired and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He later worked as a security guard at St. Bonaventure University and drove a delivery truck for Certo Brothers in Olean.
Sylvia is a licensed practical nurse and is currently employed by Olean Podiatry.
They’re devoted grandparents who never miss a special event in their grandchildren’s lives, family members say. They’ve always had German shepherd dogs who are very much part of the family.
Over the years, they’ve enjoyed taking vacations to Virginia Beach and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, as well as trips to the casinos in Salamanca and Buffalo/Niagara Falls.