When I was a child, this was one of my favorite times of year. It was almost as though you could smell the holidays in the air.
Our refrigerator and cupboards would begin to overflow with all the foods necessary for the Thanksgiving Feast. My mother would drag out the good china and clean it off, along with her finest linens in preparation for the meal. She always dragged out this ridiculous turkey pin, which she wore on the lapel of her winter coat — I think simply to embarrass us as we grew older.
She would begin to make popcorn (which was kept in the cold of the back porch until Thanksgiving Day, when we would string it with a needle and thread to adorn our Christmas tree while we watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade). She would prepare dough, which would become baked cinnamon rolls for Thanksgiving Day breakfast.
But mostly she would start to hum and sing while she went about preparation for Thanksgiving Day. Even now, as Thanksgiving draws near, I begin to remember the joys of my childhood and how special my mom made them for us.
My mom was a person who woke up making a choice every day of her life to give thanks for what she had. She rarely got mad — except those times when we were really bad as kids, and again in her older years when daily life became increasingly more difficult.
I have vague remembrances of those times, but mostly I remember her smile and the joy she brought to our life. She had a wonderful ability to make us smile and laugh.
This year marks five years since my mom has passed on to her heavenly post just before Thanksgiving, and I remember her and give thanks for her. In St. Paul’s letter to the Thessalonians, we are reminded: “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
That challenge to live gratefully is for all of us. No matter what situation we find ourselves in, we can always find a reason to say “thank you” to the One who gives us every breath.
It’s important to remember that we aren’t being asked to give thanks for all circumstances — but to find ways to be grateful in the midst of them. For there is joy to be found, not only in the good times, but in the challenges too.
As Thanksgiving arrives, we hear those familiar reminders, “Give thanks,” “Be grateful” and “Count your blessings.” We host celebrations, offer thankful prayers, and soon the fall wreaths and throw pillows will be packed away for another year. What if this year, we made a promise to keep the gratitude going all season long?
I was recently reminded by a resident of a local nursing home during a service we were doing there that we needed to love our neighbors all the time, not just at Thanksgiving. I think my mom would have agreed with him.
(Rev. Kim Rossi is rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.)