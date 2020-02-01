I am often asked what is the best healthy diet to follow.
There are two, really — the DASH Diet and the Mediterranean Diet. Both are very good and both promote healthy, clean eating for better heart and brain function, and even weight loss.
For no particular reason, I like the Mediterranean plan myself, although the Dash Diet is somewhat similar in that the foods it promotes are much the same. It’s all about what you should eat, rather than what you shouldn’t, and it’s one of the easiest eating plans to follow because the restrictions are few.
The emphasis is on moderation.
The very basis for this diet is a combination of fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, extra virgin olive oil, flavorful herbs and spices and fish and seafood at least a couple of times a week.
Enjoy poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt in moderation and save sweets and lean red meat for special occasions. Be mindful of dairy and red meats — they are very limited in the Mediterranean plan.
Avoid deli meats and any foods that are cured or preserved. They simply aren’t good for you.
A glass of red wine a day isn’t a bad thing, as long as your healthcare provider OKs it. Red wines contain resveratrol, which is a compound that acts like antioxidants, protecting the body against damage that can put you at higher risk for things like cancer and heart disease.
What does an ideal Mediterranean meal plan look like?
Start your day with two buckwheat pancakes topped with a handful of blueberries, along with a three-quarter cup of Greek yogurt and tea. A mid-morning snack could be an apple or pear.
Lunch could be an orzo salad, loaded with tomatoes, peppers, onions and any other fruits or vegetable you choose. Mid-afternoon, snack on a handful of nuts but limit the number to 15 or so because they can also add the pounds.
For dinner, have a 4-ounce roasted salmon filet (wild caught) and a spinach salad with orange slices, chopped walnuts, fennel and onions, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon. Enjoy a glass of red wine with this meal.
These are merely suggestions. In this diet, or way of life, you aren’t limited. Flavors and food combinations are endless but just some additional thoughts:
• Replace butter with extra virgin olive oil.
• Eliminate sugar. Use a little honey instead.
• Replace white rice with brown rice.
The best thing you can do is invest in a Mediterranean Diet cookbook. Don’t think of this as a diet but, rather, see it as a way of life.
For today, I am giving you a dinner recipe that you can prepare in just 15 minutes, to serve four.
TUNA AND COUSCOUS
Ingredients
1 cup chicken broth or water
1¼ cups couscous
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
Two 5-ounce cans water-packed tuna
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup sliced pepperoncini
½ cup black olives, halved
½ cup pumpkin seeds
½ cup chopped fresh parsley
¼ cup capers
Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 lemon, quartered
Directions
1. MAKE THE COUSCOUS: In a small pot, bring the broth or water to a boil over medium heat. Remove the pot from the heat, stir in the couscous and cover the pot. Let sit for 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss together the tuna, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, seeds, parsley and capers.
3. Fluff the couscous with a fork, season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Top the couscous with the tuna mixture and serve with lemon wedges.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)