I came across this recipe a while ago and have made it a few times. It will easily feed four people and you may have a little left over for lunch the next day.
The typical Shepherd’s Pie is topped with creamy mashed potatoes and baked with a rich gravy. This version eliminates both but doesn’t skimp on the flavor.
There is nothing wrong with eating potatoes because they provide rich minerals and nutrients, like potassium and vitamin C. It’s what we add to them that is problematic. So, this recipe calls for a topping of mashed cauliflower — even better with fewer carbs, although I’m not sure that those of Irish heritage would approve.
I want you to improve your daily diet regimen by introducing more vegetables in your meals and cutting back on the meats that we’re all so used to. Fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, legumes and nuts, are rich in fiber, vitamins and other nutrients and generally, provide fewer calories.
But, remember, it’s all about balance. While some vegetables provide some protein, there is nothing wrong with including a 3- to 4-ounce serving of lean meat or fish with your meal.
So, get out your casserole dish and put this pie together. I think you’ll enjoy it!
INGREDIENTS
1 large head of cauliflower
3/4 cup of low-fat chicken broth
1/2 cup low-fat sour cream
1 pound ground chicken or turkey
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1 celery stalk, chopped
2 cloves garlic, diced
8 oz mushrooms, diced
10 oz frozen mixed vegetables, carrots, corn, peas, green beans, baby lima beans
2 tbsp flour
1 cup fat free beef broth
2 tsp tomato paste
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp freshly chopped rosemary leaves
1 tsp freshly chopped thyme leaves
kosher salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Bake the cauliflower until it is soft.
2. Drain, break up and mash with chicken broth, sour cream, 1/2 tsp salt and pepper, set aside.
3. Preheat oven to 400°F.
4. In a large saute pan, brown meat over medium high heat, breaking the meat up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Season with 1/2 tsp salt and pepper to taste.
5. When cooked, set aside on a plate.
6. Add the oil, onion, garlic, mushrooms and celery and sauté on medium heat about 6 to 8 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.
7. Add the flour, frozen vegetables, beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme, cooked meat, and mix well. Simmer on low about 8-10 minutes.
8. Spread the meat mixture on the bottom of the casserole dish. Top with mashed cauliflower and sprinkle with paprika
9. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, then place under the broiler 1 to 2 minutes until the cauliflower turns golden.
10. Remove from oven and let it cool 5 minutes before serving.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietitian. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)