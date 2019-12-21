Whether you have a house full of people or there are just a few of you celebrating the holidays, a hearty, healthy soup simmering in a crock pot is just the answer to a no-fuss meal after a few busy weeks.
I had already given you a healthy chili, and that is always good on a cold winter day, but here is another option, with not a lot preparation:
Try this stuffed pepper soup. The recipe will make enough for six people but I strongly suggest you double it because it is that good — and that nutritious.
Prepare your holiday buffet table for your friends and family with the crock of soup, a large, tossed, green salad with artichokes and avocados and the chocolate-dipped fruit I gave you last week. This is a low-fat, low-calorie meal, packed with plenty of vitamins and minerals but yet your guests will love it.
Happy Holidays, everyone!
STUFFED PEPPER SOUP (Serves 6)
Ingredients
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
1 carrot, chopped fine
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb. ground turkey
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
6 c. low sodium chicken or beef broth
1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
1 (14-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 tsp. dried oregano
3 c. cooked brown rice
Shredded white cheddar, for serving
Freshly chopped parsley, for serving
Directions
1. In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add bell peppers, carrot, and onion and cook until soft, 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground turkey and season with salt and pepper. Cook until no longer pink, 7 minutes.
2. Add broth, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and oregano. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer for about 45 minutes, adding more broth if necessary. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
3. Transfer to a slow cooker on warm or leave it in the pot on the stove on very low heat, covered. Serve in a bowl or cup with rice and garnish with a little cheddar and parsley before serving.
Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at OMG since 2015.)