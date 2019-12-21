Whether you have a house full of people or there are just a few of you celebrating the holidays, a hearty, healthy soup simmering in a crock pot is just the answer to a no-fuss meal after a few busy weeks.

I had already given you a healthy chili, and that is always good on a cold winter day, but here is another option, with not a lot preparation:

Try this stuffed pepper soup. The recipe will make enough for six people but I strongly suggest you double it because it is that good — and that nutritious.

Prepare your holiday buffet table for your friends and family with the crock of soup, a large, tossed, green salad with artichokes and avocados and the chocolate-dipped fruit I gave you last week. This is a low-fat, low-calorie meal, packed with plenty of vitamins and minerals but yet your guests will love it.

Happy Holidays, everyone!

STUFFED PEPPER SOUP (Serves 6)

Ingredients

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 carrot, chopped fine

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. ground turkey

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

6 c. low sodium chicken or beef broth

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

2 tsp. dried oregano

3 c. cooked brown rice

Shredded white cheddar, for serving

Freshly chopped parsley, for serving

Directions

1. In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add bell peppers, carrot, and onion and cook until soft, 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground turkey and season with salt and pepper. Cook until no longer pink, 7 minutes.

2. Add broth, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and oregano. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer for about 45 minutes, adding more broth if necessary. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Transfer to a slow cooker on warm or leave it in the pot on the stove on very low heat, covered. Serve in a bowl or cup with rice and garnish with a little cheddar and parsley before serving.

Enjoy!

(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at OMG since 2015.)

