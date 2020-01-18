I have said it before, I love breakfast. But for the most part, during the week, I just scramble up a couple eggs and run out the door. ‘
Weekends are different, though. If I have friends or family coming over, I sometimes make a baked oatmeal casserole.
Oatmeal is so good for us anyway. Besides being rich in fiber and antioxidants, including Avenanthramides, it can help to lower cholesterol and improve blood-sugar control. This particular dish is very satisfying on a cold winter morning.
Each serving is a little under 400 calories so keep your portion small, because it is indeed a nutritious one.
Please note that if you don’t have steel-cut oats, don’t run out and purchase them. Just add more regular rolled oats, just not the instant kind. Enjoy!
OATMEAL CASSEROLEIngredients
2½ cups regular rolled oats
¼ cup oat bran
¼ cup steel-oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups 1% milk or unsweetened almond milk
1 egg, beaten
1/3 cup applesauce (I use Musselman’s unsweetened)
¼ cup canola oil
¼ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup packed brown sugar
2 cups fresh fruit ( like blueberries or pears or apples (peeled, cored, chopped, or strawberries)
Plain or vanilla low-fat yogurt or unsweetened almond milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl stir together rolled oats, oat bran, steel-cut oats, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon; set aside.
In a medium bowl stir together milk, egg, applesauce, oil, and sugars; add to oat mixture, stirring until combined. Turn into a lightly greased 2-quart soufflé dish or casserole.
Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Stir mixture. Gently fold in fruit. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes more or until top is lightly browned. Spoon into bowls. Serve with yogurt, milk, or cream. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietitian. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)