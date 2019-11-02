The Thanksgiving Day meal represents many various traditions in different households. Whether you’re serving a turkey or a pot roast, let’s try to make it healthier this year.
Today — and the next three weeks — I’ll be giving you suggestions for healthier options for the big day, from the main course to the dessert.
This week, I am recommending a turkey breast, not the entire bird. Based on a 5- to 6-pound bone-in bird, if you need to serve five to six adults, I would get two big breasts. You can always have a sandwich or two with any leftovers.
Although boneless turkey breasts are easier to handle, bone-in has more flavor. Turkey is low in calories but is loaded with potassium, selenium and B vitamins, especially niacin. I suggest you invest in a poultry thermometer because you will ensure a well-cooked turkey that way.
Cover the breasts with foil so, when you remove them from the oven, the juices and flavors will have been locked in.
Enjoy!
ROASTED TURKEY BREAST
Ingredients
1-2 turkey breast(s), 5 to 6 pounds, preferably bone-in
1 tablespoon minced garlic, about 3 medium sized cloves
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary, or 2 teaspoon dried
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves, or 2 teaspoon dried
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves, or 1/2 teaspoon dried
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons avocado oil (or canola oil)
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 cup low sodium chicken broth
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the turkey breast, skin side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.
2. In a small bowl, combine the garlic, mustard, herbs, salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon zest and juice to make a paste. Loosen the skin from the meat gently with your fingers and smear three quarters of the paste directly on the meat. Rub the remaining paste on the skin. Pour the broth into the bottom of the roasting pan.
3. Roast the turkey for one hour and as the skin begins to brown, tent the bird with aluminum foil. continue to roast it (about 45 more minutes) or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest and meatiest areas of the breast. When the thermometer reaches 165 degrees, remove the turkey from the oven and cover with foil and allow it to rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes. Slice and serve with the pan juices spooned over the turkey.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2016.)