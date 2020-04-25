With this long sheltering due to COVID-19, you may be tired of fixing meals by now, so I am giving you a few healthy recipes for a quick breakfast or lunch.
You may not have some of the ingredients, like coconut water, Medjool dates or cashews, but for two of them, you can substitute. Use plain water for the coconut water and for the cashews, you can use most any other kind but, honestly, if you are putting in a grocery order, try to get cashews.
The Medjool dates are important, though. They are the sweetener that you need for these two smoothies. Most any grocery store has them.
The pineapple whip recipe is a fun, healthy drink and you can pair it with a green salad or a healthy sandwich and call it a day. The recipe calls for canned pineapple but if you happen to have a fresh one in the house, use that. It is really refreshing — and nutritious.
The “mac ‘n cheese” dish is a bit more involved but nutritious just the same, even though it calls for heavy cream. I just wouldn’t fix it as often. But do try it; it is delicious.
Give these recipes a try. I think you’ll like them.
MANGO BANANA SMOOTHIEIngredients
1 very ripe peeled banana (preferably frozen)
2 Medjool dates, pitted
1 cup frozen mango chunks
3/4 cup coconut water
1/2 cup frozen blackberries or blueberries
1/4 cup plain yogurt
1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds or chia seeds (optional but healthy)
BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIEIngredients
2 Medjool dates, pitted
2 cups coconut water
1 cup cashews
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1/3 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
Large pinch of kosher salt
PINEAPPLE WHIPIngredients
4 cups frozen pineapple chunks
Cold water
Thaw frozen pineapple on a counter for 15 minutes in summer or 20 minutes in colder months. You are looking for defrosted semi-soft outer layer but still frozen inside fruit.
In a food processor, add pineapple and process on High, pausing and scraping the walls with spatula and adding 2 tbsp of cold water at a time to help pineapple pieces move around. As long as fruit is blending do not rush to add more water.
Serve immediately or freeze leftovers for a few hours but not longer.
CAULIFLOWER MAC N CHEESEIngredients
Kosher salt, as needed, plus 1/2 teaspoon
1 large head cauliflower, cut into small florets
Vegetable oil spray
1 cup heavy cream
2 ounces low fat cream cheese, cut into small pieces
1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar, plus 1/2 cup for topping the casserole
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season the water with salt.
2. Spray the baking dish with vegetable oil spray.
3. Cook the cauliflower in the boiling water until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well and pat between several layers of paper towels to dry. Transfer the cauliflower to the baking dish and set aside.
4. Bring the cream to a simmer in a small saucepan, and whisk in the cream cheese and mustard until smooth. Stir in 1 cup of the cheese, salt, pepper and garlic and whisk just until the cheese melts, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, pour over the cauliflower, and stir to combine. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese and bake until browned and bubbly hot, about 15 minutes. Serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)