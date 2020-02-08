In last week’s article, I spoke about a Mediterranean way of life. The Italians (and the Greeks) really do have the right idea. They eat a well-balanced diet and surprisingly, not a lot of pasta.
Truly Italian cuisine doesn’t feature nearly as much pasta as we Americans think. In fact, we consume far more than they do. Seafood, vegetables, beans and fruits are first and foremost in their daily diet. The recipe today calls for beans. I always rinse and drain canned beans to eliminate as much added salt as possible.
For the pasta in pasta fagioli, I recommend any of the three listed below because each has fiber and a little more protein, and slightly less carbs and calories than regular pasta. That, coupled with the beans and chicken sausage, gives you a healthy serving of protein for the day.
Some pasta fagioli recipes don’t even include a meat. You could easily leave out the chicken sausage.
Whether you include the chicken sausage or not, you will have a healthy, well-balanced meal with plenty of fruit and a broth to warm you. Add a pear for dessert and your meal will be complete.
PASTA FAGIOLI (serves 6)
Ingredients
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 pound spicy (or sweet) Italian chicken sausage, casings removed
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
2 medium carrots, peeled and finely chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 (15-oz.) cans Cannellini beans
1 (15-oz.) can diced tomatoes OR 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
6 c. low sodium chicken broth
2 sprigs rosemary, leaves finely chopped
1 1/2 cups ditalini pasta (or other small shape) preferably Barilla Protein Plus or Ronzoni Smart Taste… or if you can find it, Ancient Harvest POW Pasta
1/2 package of frozen spinach
Freshly grated Parmesan, for garnish
Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
1. In a large, deep pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon. Stir in onion, carrots, and celery and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
2. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper, then add in beans, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, spinach, and rosemary. Bring to a boil, then stir in ditalini.
3. Reduce heat to medium and cook until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes – don’t let pasta get mushy.
4. Serve in bowls garnished with Parmesan and parsley.
5. You can freeze any leftover portions for a future meal.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietitian. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)