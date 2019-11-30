We need a little change of pace after the Thanksgiving holiday so I thought I would offer something different. I like simple meals most of the time and this meal I bring you today, is just that.
With a little slicing and chopping, you have only one pan, a blender, and one bowl to wash but you get a boatload of nutrients with this dish. And it’s something different too.
Ideally, we should try to eat fish twice a week, preferably wild caught salmon. Besides being one of the healthiest foods on earth, It’s really low in calories and loaded with important nutrients, such as protein and vitamin D. Fish is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your body and brain.
Salmon is exceptionally good for us and I’ll give you some wonderful and easy recipes in the coming months. For this taco recipe however, use halibut or haddock. I think even children will like this dish! Serve with a cucumber salad and you have a complete meal.
FISH TACOS (4-5 servings, 2 tacos per person)
Ingredients
For the avocado cream:
n 1 large avocado
n 1 1/4 cup shelf stable of Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original almond milk
n 2 tablespoons lime juice
n 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, major stems removed
n 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
For the rest:
n 1 pound halibut or haddock, fresh or frozen
n 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
n 2 tablespoons blackened seasoning
n 10 corn tortillas
n 1 cup red cabbage, thinly shredded
n 1 corn on the cob, charred on the grill or under the broiler, and cut off the cob
n 1 jalapeño, sliced into medallions
n Cilantro, for garnish
Directions
n Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
n Rub fish with olive oil, then sprinkle blackened seasoning on top side of fish, coating liberally.
n Bake fish for 10 minutes, until the fish is cooked through. Allow to cool slightly while you make the cream.
n To make the cream, blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
n Heat the corn tortillas in the oven or in a microwave until warm. Fill tortillas with a few tablespoons of cabbage.
n Break the fish up slightly with two forks. Place halibut or haddock over cabbage, then add the charred corn, jalapenos, and cilantro. Finish with a healthy drizzle of cream.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)