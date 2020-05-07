Bravery, in some ways, seems like an outdated word for an outdated concept. The word can invoke images of sword wielding knights on white horses and all manner of privileged, individualistic, self-aggrandizing, self-serving, excuse to do harm, pull yourself up by your bootstraps thinking that psychologists, therapists, and clergy have worked hard to reprogram.
In the past, the notion of bravery often required one to stifle feelings and emotions that, in the end, made humanity spiritually sick, emotionally stunted, and one dimensional.
However, I would argue that there is still a need in our culture for bravery. I believe the world, as it always has, needs men and women who choose to lose so someone else is able to win — men and women who choose to act counter-intuitively and make sacrifices on behalf of others — men and women who possess a holy confidence such that they are able to freely give away strength and courage to everyone around them. In contrast, this bravery is three dimensional, emotionally available, and spiritually robust and it is this type of bravery that is timeless.
Part of the problem is that bravery can become sentimentalized when comfort is prioritized over transformation — when cheap and momentary peace is accepted because the crucible required to produce lasting peace is avoided at all costs. Just as inactivity causes muscles to atrophy; an unchallenged soul will become cowardly.
Does this mean we are to be actively looking for a fight? Are we to be inviting pain and suffering into our lives so we can become truly brave? No, Jesus says in John 16:33, “I told you these things so that you can have peace in me. In this world you will have trouble. But be brave! I have defeated the world!”
In this world you will have trouble. Today, right now, we already have trouble, we have a worldwide pandemic that is demanding bravery from our collective soul and our response must be honest, sincere, and vulnerable.
Our response must dig deep in to Jesus’ promise to give us peace and make us brave. We must believe that Jesus has defeated the world, not as a knight on a horse with a sword but as a servant who willing chose to lose so we could win. Through Christ’s counter-intuitive sacrifice on our behalf we are given an example of the spiritually robust, emotionally available, and three-dimensional bravery that is both timeless and essential in responding to this world’s trouble.
In closing, I want to take a moment to thank all the truly brave men and women who have gone before us.
There are so many in our history who cooperated with Christ’s victory, embraced Christ’s peace, and responded with a brand of bravery that made others brave.
I also want to encourage all of us NOW to let God’s love make us brave so we can become part of the legacy of faith that is not simply calm in the absence of a storm but is calm inside the storm.