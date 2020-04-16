There are many things that the world knows about Mother Teresa, except this one thing. It might be one of the most telling things about her outlook on ministry. And that one thing says it all.
Her feet.
A few years before Mother Theresa died, Shane Claiborne, a monk from Philadelphia, had the opportunity to work and worship with the Sisters of Charity in Calcutta. In keeping with Eastern tradition, Mother Theresa and all the sisters ritually take their shoes off as they kneel and enter into the hallowed ground of prayer.
Shane was stunned to see that when Mother Theresa’s feet were shoeless, they were so gnarled and twisted that they appeared to be crippled and deformed by some malady. After prayer Shane inquired, “What disease caused Mother Theresa’s feet to look like that?”
“It’s not a disease,” the sister replied, “it’s just that when the community receives donations of shoes, Mother always has everyone else choose first. She wears whatever shoes are left over.” A lifetime of wearing mismatched, undersized, broken-out, crumpled-up shoes had transformed Mother Theresa’s own feet into mismatched, undersized, broken and crumpled appendages. Mother Theresa’s feet reflected her dedication, her complete submersion of self in mission, in witness, and in love-for-neighbor. Her grace-filled life was carried out on ugly, wounded feet.
In Eastern culture feet are considered the dirtiest part of the body, with shoes taken off and feet cleaned before one enters into areas of prayer and worship. A friend of mine asked me what part of Easter I missed the most this year, with our “sheltering at home” services. I am sure that most people would have expected it to be the music, the flowers, the excitement of Easter morning services.
But it was not.
What I missed the most was the Thursday of Holy Week, when the clergy wash the feet of church members as part of our service. I know for people in the church, foot-washing ceremonies seem to be awkward and uncomfortable. For me, it is the greatest symbol of what are called to do — serving others.
The foot-washing ritual is one of the most powerful symbols in our tradition that lets everyone know how important their feet are for the journey and mission of our Church. It is also for me a symbol of what is happening in our country and our world as we struggle to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. People giving selflessly to care for others, many times feeling like they are losing their footing and struggling to stay afoot. Yet they keep moving forward, they work harder and they give even more, as an example for all of us, not to lose our footing. We give thanks and gratitude that is beyond words for their service.
Perhaps when all of this is over, we need to demonstrate our love and gratitude by having a great big, community wide foot washing. Wouldn’t that be something to see and experience.