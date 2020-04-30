How many times have we been asked, “How are you today?”
How many times have we answered, “I’m fine.”
It doesn’t matter if we are fine or not, unless the person asking the question is one of our closest friends or a trusted part of our family, we tend to say we are fine whether we are or not.
We have learned over time who we can be honest with and who we need to wear a mask around. Not everyone wants to hear our struggles and not everyone can be trusted with such news.
And so I’m asking you, “How are you today?”
Some of you know me, but many of you reading this newspaper column do not. I can say I can be trusted with your answer or that I really do care and want to encourage and support you in this difficult time, but how can you trust someone you do not know.
Trust has to be earned and that’s the point of this article. We cannot easily trust those we do not know.
In Psalm 28:1-2, King David is presenting his fears before God.
“To you, Lord, I call; you are my Rock, do not turn a deaf ear to me. For if you remain silent, I will be like those who go down to the pit. Hear my cry for mercy as I call to you for help, as I lift up my hands toward your Most Holy Place.”
The psalm continues with David pleading that he would not be dragged away with the wicked who act cordially, but have malice in their hearts.
We can see here in Psalm 28:6-7 that David gives praise to God because he trusts that his prayers have been heard.
“Praise be to the Lord, for he has heard my cry for mercy. The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.”
How could David go from being honest with his fears to trusting the Lord even before the ink on the scroll had gone dry? It is because he knew God could be trusted. His experiences had shown him that God is just, merciful and had never ignored David’s prayers.
It’s important to point out, David is not just talking in a one way conversation here. He is calling for God to answer him.
He isn’t just pouring his fears into the hands of a mute, uncaring universe, but giving them to a God he fully expects will not remain silent. He wants his fears to lead into conversation with his God who has always been his strength and shield.
If God were asking you, “How are you today?”, would you say, “I’m fine,” or would you be honest.
I’m not asking this to shame anyone who does not have a King David sized faith.
Let’s be honest and admit we aren’t always fine, and learn and see just how much we can trust our God.