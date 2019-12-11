HOUGHTON — Houghton College’s Wind Ensemble will present a free concert of musical selections at 8 p.m. Friday.
The concert includes community members who elected to play with the Wind Ensemble for this one performance, and it will be conducted by graduate conductors Marissa Perez and Dakota Hirsch.
The ensemble will be playing a piece by former Houghton student Jerome Bell and another by current student Drew Bundy. Other works include standards in the band repertoire, hymn arrangements, and pieces both old and new.
The concert is in the Wesley Chapel. For more information, visit www.houghton.edu.