The Cuomo administration made it official Tuesday: the controversial plan to force drivers to replace older license plates in New York has been dropped.
The original plan called for all drivers with plates 10 years old or older to pay $25 for new ones, and $20 to keep the same plate number, even if the old plates were in good condition.
The governor’s office, which perhaps faced more backlash over the plan than it anticipated, said Tuesday it was committed to working with the State Legislature to create a plan that ensures plates are readable by law enforcement and cashless tolling systems.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also wants to create a process where plates older than 10 years are inspected and, if still readable, can be kept.
While a spokesman for the governor said Tuesday the license-plate plan has “been dead for weeks,” according to the New Yord Daily News,” word of that fact was only acknowledged as results of a Siena College poll indicated that registered voters in New York opposed the plan 2-1.
An even larger majority (75-23%) said the $25 license plate replacement fee is unfair, the poll found.
The issue galvanized New Yorkers ahead of the April 2020 date when the state will begin phasing in the new license plates, Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.
“New Yorkers of every stripe — regardless of party, region, gender, race or age — oppose the new requirement to surrender license plates that are at least a decade old for newly designed state license plates,” Greenberg said.
Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb, R-Canandaigua, said New Yorkers made it clear Cuomo’s “transparent money grab would not be tolerated.”
He said there is no justification for charging drivers $25 to replace something that costs pennies to produce and doesn’t need to be replaced in the first place.
”The public, the Legislature and elected officials from across the state saw through this unnecessary tax, which was masquerading as an art contest, and helped to secure a victory for New York drivers by pushing back against this ill-conceived plan,” Kolb said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Kolb added that future plans on cashless tolling, new license plates or taxes and fees associated with them must be set up under the realization that New Yorkers face one of the worst tax climates in America.
”If you’re going to take someone’s hard-earned money, you need a much better reason than an excuse to fill state coffers,” he said.
Cuomo has defended the switch to new license plates, saying they typically need to be replaced after a 10-year lifespan. He said the plate design also had to be changed to work with digital license plate readers as the state expands its use of cashless toll systems.
The state conducted an online contest to select a new design for the state’s license plate. The selected version will include imagery of the Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls and the New York City skyline.
The DMV already replaces peeling or delaminated license plates for free. Drivers with peeling plates can request a free set by bringing a single peeling plate into a DMV office or by contacting the DMV’s Custom Plates Unit at (518) 402-4838.