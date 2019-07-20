After waiting for winds to die down, balloonists were able to safely launch from Island Park in Wellsville Saturday evening at the 44th Annual Great Wellsville Balloon Rally. Here is a gallery of photos from the afternoon's fun in the park and evening's launch.
