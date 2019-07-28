Taste of Olean / Art in the Park
Adam Miller

Food, art, entertainment, and a mostly dry day for the 2019 Taste of Olean and Art in the Park in War Vet's Park Sunday afternoon. The William O. Smith recreation Center opened its doors for free swimming and roller skating during the event, while local restaurants and food trucks, artists and art groups, and live musical performance filled the park. Here are some photos from the afternoon's events.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...