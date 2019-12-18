The entire month of January the library will be holding their 24th Annual Allegany County SPCA Collection Drive. Items needed are: pet treats, dry and canned Purina (only!) pet foods, rabbit food, pet toys, garbage bags, paper towels, liquid laundry soap, bleach, peanut butter, blankets, towels, washcloths, collars/leashes, hay, wood pellets (used for cat litter), gift cards for Tractor Supply, Dollar General and Amazon and foster families! Please note that they do not need any cat litter or cat or dog foods that are not the Purina brand. Thank you in advance for helping out our local furry friends!

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

