COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport struck for three goals in the first half and another three in the second to topple the Northern Potter 6-1 Thursday in non-league boys soccer.
The Falcons (1-1) were led by Aristotle Smith’s two goals and two assists, and Jonny Barroqueiro added a pair of goals and one assist.
Payton Shupe and Christian Furman each knocked in a score for Coudy. Goalkeeper Rosalyn Page made eight saves.
“I was really impressed with our passing in this game. Came off a tough loss from Saturday (15-0 loss to Bradford) and we needed a confidence boost and came back strong,” Coudersport coach Erich Zawn said. “Proud they came back strong. Passing and formation played well.”
Northern Potter (1-1) got its lone goal late in the game from Ryan Langworthy. Goalkeeper Pat Lehman made 12 saves.
UAVSL NORTH Port Allegany 8, Kane 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Howie Stuckey’s hat trick and a combined shutout in goal from Ty Guilds and Caden Roys powered Port Allegany to an 8-0 shutout of Kane Thursday.
Stuckey’s three goals were a team high. In addition, three Gators — Shawn McNeil, Simon Burleson and River Cramer — had two assists. McNeil scored twice for Port A (2-1), while Burleson and Cramer each scored once. Aiden Emerick scored Port Allegany’s other goal.
The game was tight early on, according to Port A coach Aaron Clark, as the Gators led just 2-0 at half.
“Kane played really hard, I give them credit. It was only 2-0 at halftime and they were putting some pressure and possession on us,” he said. “There was a good 15-minute period was Kane was the better team, but we were able to weather the storm and keep goals out of the net.
“Once we gained control, our attacking players had a really good game.”
Kane goalkeeper Alec Hucabone finished the day with nine saves. Port Allegany’s Guilds and Roys combined for eight.
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 11, Lima Christian 0
LIMA — Tobias Webb scored four goals in a lopsided victory for Fillmore (2-0).
Isaiah Voss and Mitch Ward added two goals each for the Eagles. Luke Cole and Levi Webb each had a goal and an assist, and Graham Cahill chipped in with a goal.
Ethan Peet had five assists for Fillmore, and Eagles goalkeeper Trevor Clark made four saves.
For Lima Christian, goalkeeper Jaden LaBarca made 13 saves.
AMHERST TOURNAMENT Kenmore East 3, Allegany-Limestone 1
AMHERST — Bryant Talbot scored on a penalty kick, but Allegany-Limestone (2-1) could not keep up with Kenmore West in the Gators’ first loss of the season.
Goalkeeper Jack Conroy made six saves for A-L.
“We had opportunities to play pretty even, their keeper made a save on a penalty kick that could have changed how the game was played,” Gators coach Jon Luce said. “We had chances after that, we just couldn’t seem to score. We need to get better, we need to improve, which is why this was the third game in the season so we have time to do that.”
Scoring for Kenmore West were Numan Khan, Spencer Raybuck and Shaq Hescott. Goalies Ryan Winter and Jackson Mitchell combined for four saves
A-L plays Alden on Saturday at noon in the consolation game.
BROCK YOUNG TOURNAMENT
Bolivar-Richburg 2, Whitesville 0SCIO — Mark Pangburn buried a penalty kick and Wyatt Karnuth scored off a direct kick, both in the second half, to guide Bolivar-Richburg (2-0-1).
Wolverines goalkeeper Wayne Karnuth made two saves.
For Whitesville, goalie Robert Whitesell had 12 saves.
B-R plays Scio in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Scio 7, Friendship 1
SCIO — The Tiger offense led it to a season-opening victory, as Scio rolled over Friendship (1-1).
Elia Traviani had two goals and two assists, and Lauritz Cruze had two goals and one assist.
Jake D’Arcy, Bahrul Ulum and Ashton Jennings each added a goal for Scio.
Tiger goalkeeper Corey Bolzan made three saves in the win.
For Friendship, Alex Smith scored on a penalty kick and Evan Bogard made six saves in goal.
DON THOMPSON TOURNAMENT Bishop Kearney 6, Genesee Valley 2
NUNDA — Evan Windus and Trevor Clark scored goals in a tournament game loss for Genesee Valley (1-2).
Christian Tuttle and Cody Schneider marked an assist each for the Jaguars. Keegan McKnight made 10 saves.
GV plays Cuba-Rushford on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation game.
Keshequa 9, Cuba-Rushford 0
NUNDA — Keshequa blanked the Rebels, sending Cuba-Rushford to the consolation game against Genesee Valley.