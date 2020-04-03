BRADFORD, Pa. — Many people are looking forward to the upcoming opener of trout season, but people in rural areas are voicing concerns over out-of-area residents coming to the region and spreading COVID-19.

During Friday’s press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf was asked if he intended to do anything to stop that from happening.

“No,” the governor said, he isn’t considering any sort of additional enforcement.

“The main enforcement is self control,” he said, adding that he expects people to be more responsible than that.

People should ask themselves, “do you really want to go out and jeopardize the lives of others? The answer is to stay at home,” Wolf said. “That’s pure and simple what we need to do.

“We’re going to win or lose this battle by what each individual Pennsylvanian decides to do on their own,” he added.

The state is under a stay-at-home order, and the governor said he believes people will do the right thing and not risk contaminating rural counties with smaller populations.

The main message during the conference was a plea from the governor for people to wear masks when going out in public.

“Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses. But, they don’t do a great job at keeping people from getting sick; and, they’re not foolproof, so it is critical that our first act is to ask ourselves if we really need to leave our house,” the governor said. “If we don’t really, truly need to leave, then we shouldn’t.

“Wearing a mask will help cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander,” the governor said, adding we owe it to the grocery store workers, the food service workers, the people in life-sustaining businesses to keep them safe.

“Universal masking is expected to be recommended by the CDC shortly,” Wolf said. “So far I think we have been ahead of this curve. We still have a way to go until we are through this crisis.”

Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health, said, “Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19. But, if you must go out because you are out of food or medication, then wearing a mask, or even a bandana across your nose and mouth, could be an extra layer of protection.

“You don’t need a surgical mask – we need those for our health care workers and first responders. We have guidance on universal masking on our website, including instructions on how to make your own mask using materials you have at home.”