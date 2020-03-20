OLEAN — Walk the Way of the Cross, scheduled for April 10, has been canceled by the Executive Board of the Greater Olean Association of Churches. “It is not something that any of us want to do,” the board said in a statement, “but all of us feel a responsibility to encourage cooperation with government officials who are trying to stop the spread of a dangerous disease.”
