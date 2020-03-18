CUBA — The Village of Cuba closed its office to the public Wednesday until further notice because of the coronavirus crisis.
Village services will not be shut down, however. The Department of Public works employees are to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Utility payments can be deposited in the drop box located at the Village Office, by mail and online at www.cubany.org
The Village Office will be staffed during regular hours to conduct business and answer any questions by phone at (585) 968-1560. In addition, if there is something that absolutely requires personal attention, you may make an appointment by calling that number.