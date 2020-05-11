CUBA — Two veteran support groups came together earlier this month in support of area veterans to help alleviate the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the leadership of Terry Forward, Cuba Post #1 AMVETS commander and Cuba Chamber of Commerce member, a core group from the AMVETS Post along with volunteers from the Food4Vets program in Allegany County joined forces to serve veterans on May 2.
Nearly 160 free chicken barbeque meals were given out to veterans who were able to drive up and receive the meals with limited personal contact.
As the day went on, the group was able to provide 30 additional dinners to veteran supporters who wanted to donate to the effort and enjoy their first chicken barbecue of the season.
“I enjoy doing things for our veterans," Forward said as the vehicles started to line up.
Adding to the numbers of May 2, volunteers have provided 879 meals to area veterans in the last five weeks, according toArthur G. Austin Jr., a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who lives in Cuba.
“'Same Team ... Same Fight' is a military motto often echoed by military forces serving together in joint operations," Austin said. "Cuba’s veterans have proven themselves no different."