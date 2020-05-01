BUFFALO — The U.S. Postal Service's Western New York District has extended its "hold mail" policy beyond May 30 to June 15.
The hold mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USPS suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all hold mail requests until May 30.
At that time, the USPS will institute a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, during which customers can contact their local post office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.
"In these unprecedented times, the Postal Service understands that some customers may need their mail held beyond May 30," the WNY district said in a statement.
The USPS also noted that different parts of the state — and even the region — could reopen at different times based on local conditions.
"If customers live in one of the areas reopening, we encourage them to contact their local Post Office as a part of their return to business and make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail including mail still being held," the USPS said.
On June 15, the postal service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding held mail requests can call (800) 275-8777.