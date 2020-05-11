SYRACUSE (TNS) — After months of being at home and summer just over a month away, we are all ready for a vacation. However, it is unclear when theme parks, water parks, amusement parks and other attractions will reopen and what the experience might look like.

While US Disney parks remain closed, Shanghai Disneyland was scheduled to reopen on May 11.

Some Upstate New York parks are already planning to include some of these measures to make it possible for them to reopen this year.

Will these new procedures make people think twice about visiting? NPR reports tickets for Shanghai Disneyland’s first day back open sold out in minutes.

Mark Dorr, president of the New York State Hospitality and Tourism Association, said the state’s permanent amusement parks, like Six Flags Darien Lake, are working on a collective plan to send to the state for consideration. Arts, entertainment, recreation and education are currently in Phase Four, the last phase, of the reopening plan. Many parks are still hoping to have a partial season.

Darien Lake and Six Flags Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Waterpark in Lake George have posted on their website that all guests — including season pass holders and members — will need to make reservations to visit the parks when they reopen.

The messaging continues by saying that to meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of guests, all visits to the park must be scheduled using their online reservation system.

Additionally, the Great Escape Lodge website said they are currently accepting reservations for June 12 arrivals and through the summer season with a no cancellation fee up to 48 hours prior to check in.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge is preparing to open for the season, including hiring of summer staff, as they wait for more direction from the state. The largest water park in New York typically opens in mid-June and for now they expect Water Safari and Calypso’s Cove to open for the 2020 season as planned.

This summer Enchanted Forest is set to debut three new waterslides in a $3 million dollar expansion.

Sylvan Beach Amusement Park posted to their Facebook page that they are cautiously planning to open in early July. The message also said they are looking at the business feasibility of operating on a shorter season which may cause them to work toward a spring of 2021 reopening. They will make a decision by the end of May or first of June.

Seabreeze Amusement Park in Rochester is still preparing to open this summer and they have said they will be fully compliant with established CDC and New York State guidelines. This includes new measures for sanitization, social distancing, use of masks and more. They are now accepting job applications through May 23.

