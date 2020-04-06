NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended stay-at-home restrictions through the end of the month and increased fines on violators to up to $1,000, citing fresh evidence Monday that the outbreak-fighting rules could be helping the state avoid a worst-case catastrophe.

New York state has tallied 4,758 deaths from COVID-19, with 599 reported in the last 24 hours. It remains the most impacted state with more than 130,000 laboratory-confirmed cases and close to 17,000 people hospitalized. The confirmed cases do not count infected people who have not been tested.

But there are signs the surge might finally be slowing. While the death toll grows, the daily increases are leveling off. The daily number of new hospitalizations has dropped, as have the number of new patients being prepared for ventilators. Recent data suggests the state could be at or near the peak, meaning fewer hospital beds would be needed in the coming weeks than the most dire projections had indicated, according to state officials.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sounded a similar note Monday, saying the curve “is beginning, and I use that word cautiously, is beginning to flatten.”

Cuomo called the data hopeful but inconclusive, and warned it was no time to relax rules designed to cut down on transmission. He announced schools and nonessential businesses will remain closed until April 29 and that the maximum fine for violations of state social distancing protocol will soon be $1,000, up from $500.

“This virus has kicked our rear end. And we underestimate this virus at our own peril. We’ve learned that lesson,” Cuomo told a news briefing at the state Capitol. “Now is not the time to slack off on what we’re doing.”

Cuomo stressed that even if New York has reached the peak, numbers could persist at these levels, which would continue to stress struggling hospitals.

“This is a hospital system where we have the foot to the floor and the engine is at red line and you can’t go any faster and, by the way, you can’t stay at red line for any period of time or the system will blow,” Cuomo said.

Here are other coronavirus developments in New York:

SHIP TO TAKE VIRUS PATIENTSThe Pentagon said Monday that the hospital ship USS Comfort, which has taken on just a handful of patients since it arrived in New York City, will stop excluding patients who have the coronavirus.

The ship has beds for up to 1,000 patients at a time, but so far has treated just 41 people, officials said, in part because of strict screening rules. The floating hospital was brought to New York with the intent that it relieve pressure on city hospitals by treating people who had health problems, but were COVID-19 free.

Jonathan Hoffman, chief spokesman for the Department of Defense, said the preference still is to have virus patients go to a temporary hospital set up in the nearby Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. But emergency patients will now be seen on the ship, whether or not they have the virus.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, the Joint Staff surgeon, said the Comfort has the capacity to isolate only a “small number” of patients with the virus.

Also, an additional 1,500 military medical personnel will be in New York City by Wednesday. Of those, more than 350 are going to 11 city hospitals to help supplement overwhelmed medical staff.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Monday that a 200-bed facility to treat COVID-19-positive patients will be set up in Van Cortlandt Park.

The 12-acre site will be up and running in about three weeks, City Councilman Andrew Cohen told the Daily News.

CROWDED FUNERALSNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio implored the city’s Hasidic Jewish community to comply with social distancing rules after large crowds gathered for a funeral in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Video posted on social media shows officers blaring sirens as they drove up to dozens of mourners Sunday for a 78-year-old rabbi who reportedly died of COVID-19, according to the New York Post.

“It’s just too dangerous,” the mayor said Monday at a press briefing. “We cannot tolerate at this moment in history any gatherings. We have no choice and the NYPD has no choice but to immediately break them up.”

The crowds eventually tapered off. There were no arrests or citations issued in either case.

A New York Police Department spokesman said it has yet to fine anyone for violating social distancing guidelines. De Blasio has said he favors trying to educate people about the rules, but is willing to fine violators.

A VIEW FROM THE ZOOWildlife seems to have taken notice of the scarcity of people on New York’s streets, where pigeons can be seen strolling in shuttered playgrounds. Some Bronx Zoo animals, too, appear to have registered the absence of the usual crowds, director Jim Breheny says.

Taking a break from his desk recently for a walk in the closed park, “I went by the bears, and I said something to the bears, and just hearing me,” they looked up, he said. “They look at me now like it’s novel to see somebody.”

The zoo, closed since March 16, is contending with the startling finding that one of its tigers tested positive for the coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions have had coughs and sometimes other symptoms but are expected to recover.