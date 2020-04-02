Wednesday was the opening day of trout season, with social distancing on the minds of fishermen at the same time as what lure or bait to use.
Times Herald photographers found anglers in usually likely spots, including Red House and Quaker lakes and runs in Allegany State Park as well as Ischua Creek.
The water in most creeks was relatively high and cold as the result of rains earlier in the week, although Wednesday was a clear day. In any case, fishermen reported the action being slow early in the day.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation went ahead with Wednesday’s trout opener despite the statewide health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of trout were stocked in waters throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The DEC urged anglers to give each other plenty of distancing — at least 6 feet — while on the water.