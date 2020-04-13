OLEAN — Many residents in the Olean area have been enjoying the homemade baklava and other bakery products made by Ann Marie Wright, baker/owner of Ann Marie’s Homemade Baklava for years, and this weekend, so did Olean General Hospital staff members.
Hospital workers were treated to 160 pieces of homemade traditional and flavored baklava, thanks to Wright’s donation of the tasty treats.
“I just thought that I know how hard healthcare workers are working, the pressure and stressful days,” said Wright. “They not only have to worry about themselves but their families, too. I just wanted to brighten their day, sweeten their day … this was something I could do for the community.”
Wright’s son, Benjamin, emailed the Times Herald Sunday about his mom’s donation.
“She called me (Saturday) morning and told me to come over and pick it up before I went in to work,” said Benjamin Wright, a pharmacy technician at OGH.
He distributed half of the sweets to the night shift Saturday night and the other half to the day shift Sunday morning.
Another son, Bradley, is executive chef at Bradford Regional Medical Center.