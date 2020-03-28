Like many workplaces in the past several days, the Olean Times Herald has had to make some big — and fast — adjustments.

We transitioned this past week to virtually every member of the staff working remotely because of COVID-19 concerns, and while Times Herald employees were amazing in the move, we did have to make one concession for today’s edition.

Rather than the usual three sections of the Weekend Edition, a tightened production window forced us to fold much of the C section content into the B section. That being said, readers’ favorite features appear in today’s paper, from Sharon Randall’s column and Candy Place’s weekly healthy recipe to the Dear Abby, Car Talk and On Religion columns.

There’s also a Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce page on B-16 that includes a lot of information about the Chamber’s efforts to assist members in these difficult economic times.

The Weekend Edition will be back to three sections next Saturday, and we thank readers for bearing with us in these unprecedented days.

Again, we can’t say enough about the Times Herald staff as they’ve continued to bring you vital community, regional, state and national news — news that at times has changed almost hourly. The dedication they’ve shown to keeping you informed is in true measure with the magnitude of events in these recent weeks.

THE EFFORT to handcraft face masks for medical personnel, first responders and, frankly, anyone who needs them, is a national phenomenon that has been joined in a big way by area sewers.

Sheryl Anderson tells us: “Seems we’re all sewing protective masks now ... anyone armed with a sewing machine, here & across the country, are making them around the clock!”

Sheryl has shared her pattern for what she calls “Pleated Breathe-Easy Face Mask with Filter Pocket” on Facebook.

“I’ve been giving mine out to at-risk friends and family locally,” Sheryl tells us. “Requests have increased exponentially, now coming from outside our area. My son, working in a Sacramento hospital, is requesting some. My immuno-compromised daughter, normally working in the San Antonio VA hospital, fortunately can telecommute — so her PPE can wait. Service industry workers here are worried and want masks as well.”

It’s worth noting that while the CDC considers the homemade masks a “last-resort” item compared to masks officially approved for use in medical settings, health officials are encouraging the continued mask-making movement simply because of the sheer volume that are — and will be — needed.