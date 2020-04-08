Mayor Bill Aiello sent a letter to city residents on Tuesday, encouraging them to continue to practice safe hygiene and social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The letter follows:

It is our job as Olean residents to keep each other healthy and safe from the germs of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The virus is highly contagious and transmits from person to person through the droplets generated from sneezes and coughs.

Government health officials and scientists recommend a number of steps to reduce the transmission of the virus including good hygiene and social distancing. In fact they stress that social distancing, or keeping a distance of 6 feet between yourself and another person is an important step to stay healthy as this virus spreads through our community.

The stay at home order that we are living under is very stressful, and as the weather gets nicer, I encourage residents to take walks in our parks and along our trails. But please be mindful of social distancing, which also discourages hand shaking. If you run into a friend, step back a few steps and talk to each other; if you are on a trail, step to the side so people can pass you and still maintain a social distance.

By maintaining a social distance we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in Olean.

And if we can keep the number of COVID-19 infections down, our community will benefit greatly. Our healthcare workers, the people manning our grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants, our postal and delivery workers as well as truck drivers and all other essential employees who work with the public through this pandemic will be less likely to be exposed to the virus if we take this important step of social distancing to stop the spread.

Other steps include:

• Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.

• Disinfect work surfaces frequently.

• Stay at home if you feel sick.

• Refrain from touching your face.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or in your elbow.

We will get through this; scientists are working day and night to find a remedy or medicine that can combat the virus, and a number of vaccines have been developed and are in the trial phase. But until then it is going to take time, perseverance and patience.

Olean residents are known for their neighborliness and generosity. Historically we have always supported each other. Through floods and other natural disasters, during wartime and economic downturns, our residents were there for each other — giving assistance to overcome the obstacles and challenges that we faced. And I have no doubt that we will do so once again, together we will do whatever it takes to rise above the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please be safe and stay healthy.