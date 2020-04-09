“Oh, my goodness, look at my flowers,” said Phyllis Roulo of Portville. “The last time I had those out there was when I was 70.”
Wednesday was Phyllis’ 90th birthday, and when she went to her front door, she was surprised with a yard planted with faux flowers and Easter decorations. A large sign wishing her happy birthday rested against a bush.
Ellie Van Curen placed the flowers and decorations in Phyllis’ yard at 6:15 in the morning, after waiting for a thunderstorm to abate. Van Curen and another friend of theirs, Ann Rajski, did the same thing in 2000 when Phyllis turned 70.
While looking over her yard with Van Curen, her neighbor Deb Wuetrich walked over (Times Herald readers will recognize the name of the weekly Home Again columnist). She had been alerted to the project by Van Curen the night before and had brought spiced jelly beans and two peanut butter donuts for her neighbor’s birthday.
Just then, a school bus slowed down in front of the house on Temple Street.
“That scared me,” Phyllis exclaimed. “I thought Ellie got me a school bus (to ride on).”
When asked how she was going to celebrate her birthday while being housebound due to the coronavirus, she said just the usual — watching TV and having dinner.
“One of my daughters is bringing me dinner tonight,” Phyllis said. “Both of my daughters work at Olean General Hospital so they don’t want me to be too close to them now.”