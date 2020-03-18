ALBANY — Restaurants licensed to serve alcohol in New York may now sell it with takeout and delivery orders for the duration of the state-ordered shutdown of dining rooms and bars to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
The State Liquor Authority issued the rules this week; previously, only beer was permissible for takeout or delivery orders.
Restaurants that opt to stay open under the new restrictions may sell for takeout or delivery any type of alcohol that they are licensed to serve on-premises. Bottles and cans of beer, wine, mead, hard cider and spirits are allowed, as are housemade cocktails, provided they are served in a closed container.
All orders of alcohol for takeout or delivery by restaurants licensed by the SLA must include food, the rules state. They further allow delivery via a third-party service, which includes apps like Uber Eats and Grubhub.
The new regulations for takeout and delivery of alcohol cover tasting and taprooms for licensed breweries, cideries, wineries, meaderies and spirits distillers as well. Orders from them, too, must include a food component.
Takeout/delivery sales may be only during a business' regular hours as listed on its liquor license. Violators face fines of a maximum of $10,000 for retailers, $100,000 for manufacturers and/or suspension, cancellation or revocation of their liquor license.