OLEAN — In an effort to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 virus, the SPCA in Cattaraugus County will be closed to the public except by appointment until further notice.

If you are interested in meeting one of our adoptable pets we ask that you start the process by submitting an adoption application via email (applications are available on our website at www.spcacattco.org) for approval.

Once your application has been reviewed we will then contact you to schedule a meet and greet. We will be asking that you limit the people who come with you for the meet and greet to household members only who will be interacting with the pet.

If you become ill, or a member of your household becomes ill, please contact us to cancel your appointment.

If you are fostering an animal and have questions or concerns, or you have questions about an animal you have adopted from us, please contact us via phone or email. Your call or email will be returned within 24 hours.

The SPCA will also be monitoring and responding to Facebook messages during this time.

All inquiries about surrendering a pet can be made via phone or email — frontdeskspcacattco@gmail.com

At this time the SPCA is not accepting new volunteers or providing community service opportunities. We will however continue utilizing our already established volunteers.

Donations of cleaning supplies can be put in a bin outside the front door.

Board member and veterinarian Ronnie Schenkein shared some thoughts on this topic. A link to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s most recent advice to veterinarians is on their website: www.avma.org under the heading "What Veterinarians Need to Know."

"It reports there is no evidence that pets become ill with COVID-19 or that they spread it to humans or other animals," Ronnie says. "Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that those with COVID-19 limit contact with their animals and let other members of the household care for their pet until more information about the virus is known.

"If you are not ill with COVID-19 you can interact with your pet as you normally would, including walking, feeding and playing. You should practice good hygiene before and after these interactions and wash your pet’s bowls, bedding and toys regularly."

It sounds like the pet is the one to be protected, from the evidence so far.

CAT IN NEED: Pippy, a beautiful, loving, playful 5-year-old orange cat with big eyes recently lost his best friend and sidekick, Handsome. He is sad and lonely, and everyone is hoping a loving person will provide him with a long term foster home.

Because he tested positive for feline leukemia, he can’t be in a home with other cats, but a respectful dog would be fine, as only cats are susceptible. The SPCA will happily cover cost of food and any medical care. Come meet him, and let staff know if you’d like to share your love and home with this cat in need.

HAROLD FINDS A HOME: Late last summer an elderly dog named Harold was brought in to the SPCA. At his age he clearly was better suited to a home than to a kennel, but it was only last week that a very kind couple, with three other senior dogs, adopted Harold and will give him the care, attention and love that he needs to have a happy old age.

The area is so lucky to have so many caring animal lovers who will give these special needs dogs and cats a home.

TELL YOUR FAVORITE ANIMAL STORY: PetSmart Charities is offering a $2,000 prize — "we want those feel-good, bring tears-to-your-eyes stories that you are most proud of.” For the winning stories, the SPCA will get $2,000 to attend a pet industry conference in 2020 and the stories will be posted by PetSmart.

Go to info@petsmartcharities.org and look for their “Partner Photo Contest” for the rules.

SPCA board member Joan Carl will accept your stories with photos at joyhillent@gmail.com and she will pay any fees required and submit them. A chance for thousands to hear your story and inspire others. Multiple entries are accepted.

One of last year’s winners was the HUG Hearts Foundation. They saved Bert, a lovable bulldog who was found tethered to a burning building. After he recovered they received a letter from a local mother, whose autistic son wanted a dog of his own. He took one look at Bert and fell in love, hugged then adopted him, and they’ve been best friends ever since. See the website for all of the stories from last year’s winners.

SMELLY STORY: Our plumber is our hero, and as he finished a much-needed repair, he told this story: Someone he knew didn’t have a sense of smell. When the family dog was crying to come inside she opened the door and gave him a big hug, not knowing why he was upset.

Her husband came home later and was overwhelmed with the scent of a skunk … and then they realized why the dog had wanted to come in. It was a long cleanup to dispel the odor!

HOW YOUR COMPANY CAN HELP ANIMALS IN NEED: Danielle Jackson, the SPCA manager, has made a connection with the Cellino family’s new initiative to help homeless animals find homes. They are “sponsoring cages” and urging other businesses to do so.

Every business that contacts them to sponsor a cage for the SPCA in Cattaraugus County will get free media posts from them, and they will donate 100% of any donations to the SPCA. If you are a business owner that would like the 11,000 SPCA followers to know you care about animals, check out how you can participate at cellinospca.org or call Danielle at 372-8492

Thanks to everyone who continues to donate funds, toys, materials, food, events, time and energy to help keep the SPCA’s animals happy and healthy. It couldn’t be done without so many generous people helping out as they are able.

The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, NY 14760; 372-8492.