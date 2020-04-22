OLEAN — Words of gratitude regarding the posting of signs for the Class of 2020 were among the topics discussed during this week’s Olean City School District board of education meeting.

The Zoom meeting also touched on a variety of topics that dealt with the shutdown of schools and the uncertainty of state and federal aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board member Janine Fodor started out by thanking “whoever posted signs for the seniors” in the community.

“It’s such a hard thing to be a senior this year,” Fodor lamented. “I was driving through the neighborhood and saw some of those signs and I thought that was a really thoughtful gesture on somebody’s part.”

Board member James Padlo said the governor’s closure of schools in the state had been moved to May 15 until further notice. Padlo also said social distancing is being done during projects on school grounds, especially among the maintenance staff.

He said the staff continually cleans areas that have been occupied by staff, including the cafeteria, offices and other parts of schools, as this is a “number one priority.”

Padlo said that the $24 million capital project, which will upgrade Washington West Elementary School and Olean High School’s auditorium, among other work, was also reviewed by committee members.

“Due to the state’s current financial situation, I know that the state could reduce funding or alter it in some way,” he said of the project that was expected to receive 95% of its funding through state aid. “There will be a priority list and it will be reviewed at the next meeting.”

He noted the proposed 2020-21 budget, with three different proposals for funding scenarios, will be reviewed at the next audit meeting on May 12.

In addition, Padlo and board president Frank Steffen Jr. said it is uncertain what projects will take place during the summer because of the pandemic. However, Superintendent Rick Moore noted “essential projects” such as repairing leaky buildings would be a priority and could be conducted.

During his financial presentation, Andrew Caya said a board committee is looking at what cuts can be made within the upcoming budget, but is trying to stay away from cutting personnel because “those are our greatest asset.

“We’re going to go down the list and see what we have to do,” Caya added. “I suggested we look at what we can cut now so anything we can throw into the fund balance, and have it to fill some of the gaps next year, would be a good move.”

In his report, Moore said he wanted to thank numerous people who have “gone the extra mile” to ensure the successful transition of classes and programs at school to distance learning.

“I’m meeting with the principals of the high school and their advisors to see what we can do that is special for our seniors,” Moore continued. “We’ve got a lot of great ideas and we’re going to refine those.”

In addition, he said administrators have “three or four ideas” on how to conduct graduation ceremonies for seniors, depending on the status of the school district in June.

The board approved by a 6-3 vote the $2.4 million administrative budget for the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, which is shared by other school districts. Olean school district’s share is approximately $212,000. The board agreed to review the matter of its local share for the remainder of the BOCES budget with BOCES officials.

The board also approved the termination of the Sodexo food services contract at the end of June; approved a roofing contract at a cost of $274,900, which is funded through the previous capital project; and approved the retirement of longtime teacher aide, Barbara Volz, who was described as a “good employee.”

In addition, the board approved moving the annual meeting and election from May 19 to at least June 1, subject to further directive.

