BELMONT — An Allegany County sheriff's deputy has tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports.
Quoting Sheriff Rick Whitney, The Evening Tribune of Hornell reported Monday that the deputy contracted the disease from a family member, and no additional cases have been reported among deputies or inmates at the Allegany County Jail.
The Allegany County Department of Health has issued no press release related to coronavirus since Saturday, nor have officials responded to a Times Herald request for information. According to the state Department of Health, 17 people in the county have tested positive for the disease, with one death reported.
According to the Associated Press, first responders in virus hotspots have been hard hit by the disease. About one in five New York Police Department officers is out sick, and a dozen have died from the disease.
Corrections officers have reported ill statewide. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported Monday that 201 corrections officers and staff, as well as 36 prison inmates, have tested positive for coronavirus. Two inmates have died, as has a security officer at a state psychiatric facility in Manhattan.