OLEAN — Several mental health professionals have reached out to the community to let area residents know they are available to provide help for stress-related problems or other issues in relation to coronavirus pandemic.

Laurel Stanley, private psychotherapist of Olean, had noted previously that she believes there are people who could use help, but have concerns about physically entering into therapists’ offices, which are considered an essential service and remain open.

Stanley has noted that most insurances, as well as Medicare and Medicaid accept video- conference platforms to work with patients remotely.

Stanley said that in addition to therapists in private practice, such as herself, there are agencies that have many therapists working for them including Cattaraugus County’s Counseling Center and Catholic Charities.

“Also, some physician groups have mental health therapists,’ Stanley said.

Others who have openings during this time of national emergency including the following professionals.

- Mary lou Stewart

Licensed Clinical Social Worker with private practice at Holiday Park Center and currently meets with people by phone or video. She accepts most insurances and can be contacted at (716) 244-3011.

- Tina Wilson

Licensed mental health therapist who is accepting new clients and accepts most insurances. She also has a sliding fee for those whose insurance she doesn’t accept.

She is using teletherapy through the phone or online video sessions. She can be contacted for appointments at (716) 968.2004.

Rehabilitation Today Services, Olean

Four therapists available to see people via telehealth through video or phone are:

- Dr. Craig Zukerman, clinical psychologist; Dr Kevin Eagen, clinical psychologist; Kathy Mac Roy, licensed clinical social worker; and Melissa Ball, licensed mental health counselor.

They can be contacted at the office at 372-3550.