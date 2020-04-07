SALAMANCA — Seneca Resorts & Casinos have begun rescheduling entertainment events postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The country music duo Big & Rich have been rescheduled for Aug. 15 while Matt Fraser, a psychic medium and television star, is rescheduled for Oct. 17.
Both shows are set for 7 p.m. on their respective dates in the Seneca Allegany Event Center.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos entertainment shows have been postponed through May. Shows either have been rescheduled or are in the process of confirming rescheduling dates.
If shows are rescheduled, ticket-holders may keep tickets to be honored for the new show date, or refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase.