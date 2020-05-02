PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center officials report the organization’s third self-led activity at the Lillibridge Road property is the “What’s Bugging You?” event.
The activity, which is a continuation of the “Touring the Towering Trees” natural history and tree identification walk, is currently available for participants.
The current event discusses some of the diseases and invasive organisms that local forests are facing today. During this outdoor exploration, Pfeiffer focuses on where these diseases came from, what damage they are causing, what signs to look for and what the participant can do to help.
The tour will begin at the Lillibridge kiosk and will follow the same route as the “Touring the Towering Trees” event. As with the “Touring the Towering Trees” activity, tree bark rubbings are a fun activity, therefore participants are encouraged to bring some paper and crayons along for the younger nature artists who may be on-hand. To do a tree rubbing, peel the paper off of a crayon, place a thin piece of paper against the tree bark and gently rub the side of the crayon on the bark until the pattern shows through. When finished, note the differences in bark patterns between the trees.
Pfeiffer officials encourage participants to share their pictures online and let them know if they enjoyed the visit through emails to naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org