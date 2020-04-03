From stealing stimulus checks to fake cures, law enforcement is warning of many coronavirus-related scams aiming to bilk locals out of their money.

Special Agent-in-Charge Jonathan D. Larsen of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. reported a number of scams are being reported.

“We are living in unprecedented times and each one of us is struggling one way or another,” said Larsen. “In the coming weeks, the IRS will be issuing economic impact payments meant for hardworking Americans in a time of need and uncertainty. However, ruthless criminals are already preying on people’s fear during this pandemic, orchestrating various schemes to steal your money.

“Anyone expecting to receive a COVID-19 economic impact payment is at risk and we urge you to protect yourself.”

Kennedy said “the criminal element is standing by” to take advantage of a vulnerable and unsuspecting public.

“The IRS is telling you how the process will work and that certain things — such as requests for personal information, contact through social media, or requests for further verification — are not part of that process,” Kennedy said. “To the scammers I say, beware, we will stop at nothing to find you, and once we do, we will administer to you a healthy dose of justice.”

Attempts to have victims sign over checks or provide information to “verify” filing information are likely.

Scammers may try to get you to sign over your economic impact check to them. Alternatively, they may inform you that, in order for the IRS to issue your payment, they must first “verify” your filing information. They will then use this personal information to file a false tax return in your name and claim a fraudulent refund.

The tactics may continue to evolve but the goal is the same: to steal your money and personal information to commit other crimes.

The IRS will deposit COVID-19 economic impact payments into the direct deposit account they previously provided on their tax return. Unsolicited phone calls, emails, text messages or other communications pretending to be from the IRS are likely a scam.

Larsen said that the IRS will not:

• Call and ask citizens to verify your payment details, and recipients of the calls should never give out bank account, debit card or PayPal account information. Just hang up on unsolicited calls.

• Text, email or contact filers via social media. Do not open attachments or click on links.

• Mail or deposit a check that requires online or phone verifications. Reports are emerging about bogus checks.

With distribution of checks to begin in about three weeks, any “check” received now, If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a fraud. It will take about three weeks for the distribution of checks to begin. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.

State Attorney General Letitia James also warned New Yorkers to be vigilant, noting her office has received reports of scammers attempting to steal personal and financial information.

“Scammers have been using a variety of tools to take advantage of this crisis and steal from New Yorkers,” she said. “The latest example involves scammers pretending to be from the federal government and preying on individuals who desperately need financial support right now. I remind all New Yorkers to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure they do not fall victim to these harmful and heartless scams.”

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, contact https://ag.ny.gov/coronavirus.

HEALTH CARE FRAUD and schemes are also on the rise, said Richard Vienne, chief medical officer with Buffalo-based Univera Healthcare.

“Check the Monthly Health Statement you receive from your health insurer for unexplained or unauthorized charges,” Vienne said.

In addition, scams have attempted to pass off vaccinations or other treatments for coronavirus, but there are no FDA-approved treatments or cures, he added.

Along with fraudulent phone calls, emails and social media posts, some scammers are even hitting the pavement, Vienne said.

“Be wary of scammers going door to door offering free test kits in exchange for insurance information or cash,” he said. “Do not open the door for anyone you do not know.”

