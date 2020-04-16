Salamanca virtual Easter Egg hunt winners announced

SALAMANCA — It wasn’t our typical Easter Egg hunt in Salamanca over the past week, but it sure was lots of fun.
Many families participated both as egg hunters and as those who displayed hand-decorated eggs on their windows or front doors. Families drove around and counted all the eggs they could find and reported their favorites to Salamanca’s Mayor’s Office and to the Youth Bureau.
Over 100 participants were from Salamanca, Kill Buck and Jimersontown. Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage said that one former Salamanca resident participated from his new home in Texas.
Winners were chosen in a random drawing. Brundage said she wished to thank Sally Marsh, Liz Tucker and Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith for their contributions.
Smith announced the winners over Facebook and prizes — specially packaged Easter baskets — were delivered on Saturday.
Winners were Owen Jacobs, Aryen Rowher, Olivia Criss, Myles Whitcomb, Landon Criss, Liana Jimerson, Kane Whitcomb, Jaleyah Wright and Gloria McClune.
Brundage said that there will be other game projects forthcoming.
She also reminds school students that lunches are being distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Youth Center, the Allegany Community Center in Jimersontown, Salamanca High School, Prospect Elementary School and in Steamburg. A Friday lunch will be included with the Thursday meal.