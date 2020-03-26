Salamanca restaurants get food-service creative during COVID-19 shutdown

SALAMANCA — In the midst of all of the confusion and suffering caused by the COVID-19 virus, it’s nice to have positive things to say.

Two Salamanca restaurants have formed plans to help those confined to their homes receive restaurant quality meals either by pick-up or delivery.

Myers Steakhouse & Inn, a landmark establishment in Salamanca for generations, is offering their same familiar menu items via orders placed by phone 945-3153 to be picked up at the front entrance or home delivered Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Like other bars and restaurants in New York state and across the country, Myers was forced to close their dine-in facilities during the recent medical emergency. Regrettably, they have also had to make some painful cutbacks in staffing.

But, restaurant owner Wendy O’Neil and her son-chef Trevor O’Neil are committed to giving their best effort to keeping the 100-year-old business, located on Wildwood Avenue in Salamanca, alive.

“We still have bills to pay like everybody else,” Wendy said. “So we’re doing whatever we can to turn things around into the mandated take-out only format for the time being.”

Although Myers does offer the typical take-out list of things like pizza, tavern burgers, wings and sandwiches, their entire classic steakhouse menu is also available for take out. Call-in for things like homemade baked French onion soup, chuckwagon chili and salads, as well as chargrilled steaks, comfort foods such as pasta dishes, stews, meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy or beef on weck. There is a delicious selection of chicken and seafood dishes including sea scallops and shrimp scampi.

Some bar items are also available for carry-out or delivery.

“Call us and we will help you have a complete restaurant style celebration meal at home,” Wendy said.

John Marino, owner of Marino’s Pizzeria on Broad Street, said he was already geared for take-out and delivery, but is trying to help local families by offering free kids meals for the couple of weeks with adult meal purchases.

“We want to help our community as much as possible, so every Sunday through Thursday for the next couple of weeks, we’ll be offering free kids meals with paying adults,” Marino said. “And we would like to extend this offer to all our seniors and simply to any family that just needs a little extra food.”

Marino’s complete pizza, sandwich and wing menu is available on Facebook. Check out their other dinner items such as salads, stuffed shells, spaghetti and meatballs, shrimp basket and fried chicken.

Free kids meals will include a juice box and fruit cup and include a choice of kids pepperoni or cheese pizza, two chicken tenders with fries or hot dog with fries. Two kids meals will be offered with a $20 purchase, three kids meals with a $30 purchase and four kids meals with a $40 purchase.

“We truly feel very blessed and fortunate to be open for business while so many have been ordered to close,” Marino said.

Call to place your order for pick-up or delivery at 945-5000.