Salamanca mayor declares state of emergency, city prepared for COVID arrival

SALAMANCA — The city is now in a state of emergency as officials attempt to preserve public health and safety in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Michael R. Smith said the order goes into effect midnight Friday, saying it would “render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health” of Salamanca’s citizens.

“As Chief Executive of this municipality, I have exercised the authority given to me under New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of the citizens of the community,” the mayor said.

“I hereby direct all Department of the City of Salamanca to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary,” he added.

The order is set to expire at noon April 12.

Under state law, if a declaration is made, officials can issue orders including curfews, closing places of amusement and assembly, suspend or limit the sale, use or transport of alcohol, firearms, explosives and flammable materials, limit the public in public places, establish emergency shelter and suspend local laws and regulations.

“All city agencies are directed to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary,” Smith said.

Until further notice, the Salamanca Municipal Building will operate from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for essential business only. The mayor asks that all access be through the front main doors. A drop box at the Board of Public Utilities office can be used for all departments.

In the meantime, the Salamanca Youth Bureau, Salamanca Public Library, Salamanca Area Senior Center, Salamanca Area Historical Society Museum, Ray Evans Seneca Theater and Salamanca Rail Museum will remain closed to all public.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time in our city and around the nation,” Smith added.

Smith said city hall is transitioning many employees to work from home while readying computers to shut down and move.

“If need be, we can close city hall altogether or send everyone but the department heads home to work,” he added. “We’re reaching out to help Community Action, Meals and Wheels, things like that. We’re offering help with our staff.”

Meanwhile, essential services and public safety personnel from the fire, police and public works departments are able to be at their offices or in the field, Smith said.

“BPU (Board of Public Utilities) is working from home, but they’re on call,” he added, “so if we get a call, they will respond from home rather than from the shop.”

No city employees had been fired or temporarily let go as of Thursday, Smith said, noting that in its fiscal state during the casino compact arbitration, the city had no non-essential employees and isn’t at the level to make cuts.

“We’ve never fully recovered from the 2010 staffing cuts with the casino money, so we don’t have a lot of duplicities in the offices or a lot of part-time staff,” he said. “A lot of our offices are already short one person, and the DPW is short six part-timers.”

Smith also commended Fire Chief Nick Bocharski and Youth Bureau Director and Grant Administrator Sandi Brundage for leading the teams during the state of emergency.

“Nick is handling the sickness end of it, and Sandi is handling the logistical end of it, setting up computers and making arrangements with volunteer groups,” the mayor said. “Nick is the voice of calm and the voice of reason.”

WITH THE STATE of emergency in effect, Smith said he has no plans for major crackdowns such as curfews or travel bans, adding that the order could help the city receive federal funding to help with costs for emergency responders.

“This is a different kind of state of emergency,” he said. “We’re not closing down the city or anything like that.”

Smith said he encourages people who are stuck home to take advantage of the improving weather to clean up in and around their homes, adding that Salamanca could be the cleanest city its ever been during these weeks.

As for businesses, Smith said he hadn’t heard personally from any small businesses, but asked that any that need help to call the city. He said the grocery stores had been busier than ever, as is the case around the country.

“I’ve spoken with John Hedlund at Save-a-Lot, and they closed down for the one day to clean and re-stock,” he added. “They got two trucks in and are holding their own.”

With all city meetings canceled for about a month, Smith said the Common Council and the various department heads and boards are staying in contact through phone and email. He said some council members were at the all-staff meeting Tuesday, but some are still working at their day jobs.

“We’re supposed to be social distancing,” he added. “If we’re all at that conference table together, we could all be infected.”

Smith said he’s also been in contact with Seneca Nation President Armstrong and Superintendent Robert Breidenstein of the school district, saying they’ve both been strong leaders.

“We’re working hand-in-hand, in lockstep with the Nation and the school,” he added. “Nobody’s ever done this before. We’re all creating a new model.”

(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)