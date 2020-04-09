Salamanca hosting virtual Easter Egg Hunt while social distancing

SALAMANCA — The old saying “necessity is the mother of invention” is being played out in Salamanca this week.
Due to the coronavirus, traditional Easter celebrations and egg hunts have been canceled citywide. But Youth Center Director Sandi Brundage and Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith have devised a way to celebrate the holiday and still follow all the rules of social distancing.
People in Salamanca are invited to create a paper Easter Egg and display it in a window or on the door of their home. Easter Egg hunters can then drive around Salamanca and choose their favorite decorated egg.
Register votes for the best eggs by calling the Youth Center at 945-1311 or take a picture of the eggs your family has found and tag it to Mike Smith on Facebook or email to mrsmith@salumun.com by 1 p.m. on Friday.
All entries will be submitted for a random drawing Friday. Make sure to give the address of your selection.
Prizes will be awarded to several egg designers some time on Saturday.