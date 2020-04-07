SALAMANCA — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salamanca Common Council’s regular board meeting Wednesday will be accessible to the public online via GoToMeeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. For those interested in logging into the meeting, please contact City Clerk Tracy Chamberlain at 945-4620 or email tchamberlain@salmun.com, or Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage at 945-1311 or email sbrundage@salmun.com
"You can stay in the safety and comfort of your own home and attend this meeting as we are moving into the virtual realm in the city," Brundage said.
The city offices will continue to be closed and anyone needing to contact one of the city officials should visit www.salmun.com for alternate contact information.