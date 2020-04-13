OLEAN — Ried’s Food Barn announced Monday that some services are being reduced after three non-customer service staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Owner David Ried told the Times Herald that he was informed Saturday of the three positive tests for the disease.
“We are continuing our stringent cleaning and sanitation procedures as we work with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health,” said Ried. “We endeavor to follow, or exceed, their guidelines and recommendations to protect our customers and employees.”
“One of these employees has been on non-related sick leave for five weeks,” Ried said. “All three employees suffered mild flu-like symptoms.”
However, the other two employees came in contact with five other employees, and those employees are to be isolated and tested.
“All five contacted employees have been symptom-free for a minimum of seven days since contact,” he added. “As a precaution, these people are all either working from home or on paid leave until their tests show they are virus-free and able to return to work.”
Three of the five staff now in isolation are deli kitchen staff, Ried added, noting that some hot foods selections will be unavailable until they return to work.