OLEAN — All clinics of Rehabilitation Today and Rehabilitation Today Services, PLLC, will see patients for physical and occupational therapies as well as mental health services through a telemedicine portal, beginning Monday.
"The COVID-19 public health crisis has created challenges regarding hands-on and face-to-face treatment in all settings," Rehabilitation Today said in a statement. "We will continue to see our current patients and new patients through this portal while doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Patients are asked to call the Olean office to set up an appointment for physical or occupational therapy at 372-2808; to set up an appointment for mental health services call 372-3550, or visit the website at rehabilitationtoday.net.