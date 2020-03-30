Quiet day in Olean

People are in Olean’s War Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon. Residents could be seen here and there in the city, walking or spending time in the parks during a windy but warm early spring day. While state and local officials are asking people to stay home, walking and exercise are permitted as long as residents are adhering to social-distancing guidelines of staying at least 6 feet apart.

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald
